Dynamic Island changes how the screen cutout on iPhone 14 Pro behaves. Read this article to learn about it improves a feature that already existed.

The iPhone 14 Pro series made its way onto the scene yesterday, September 7, 2022, bringing significant changes to not only the front of the phone but even the back with its revamped camera array. With the announcement, Apple finally resolved the mystery of the hole punch and pill, giving us a solution where it embraces the cutouts and adapts them into a UI/UX masterclass, all of which, put together, is called Dynamic Island.

This year's changes didn't warrant a price increase, as iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max maintain their respective starting prices of $999 and $1099. We recommend giving Pocketnow's iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max detailed guides to learn more about the two smartphones.

Now, back to Dynamic Island, Apple states the element introduces a new set of experiences for iPhone users. In this article, I will focus on that statement, explaining how I think the feature has been a small part of iOS for some time and then describing how the new look expands functionality. Following that, we will look at the possible disadvantages and emerging questions.

When has iOS behaved similarly?

Have you ever noticed that in certain instances, the time indicator on your notched iPhone would have a red, green, purple, or blue pill-like shape surrounding it?

Well, this interactive element comes into action whenever you're on a call, screen, or voice recording, in a SharePlay session, tethering, or using a location-based service (generally navigation). Tapping on the shape will perform actions like taking you back to the Call Screen, providing a prompt to pause the recording, or jumping into the navigation app or tethering settings.

To me, Dynamic Island and its bubbly additions are an improved version of this feature where Apple is embracing the cutout design, making it a part of a functional user interface. From the keynote footage, I could see that two of the features I've mentioned above already have redesigned interfaces, and it wouldn't be shocking to see the others reworked sooner rather than later.

Where will you see Dynamic Island in action?

2 Images

Close

So, where will you see Dynamic Island? The released footage showcases new interfaces built for most first-party elements. Want to toggle or interact with Do Not Disturb settings? You'll find it there. Want to keep track of the music that's playing? There it is. Need to quickly glance at the battery life of your AirPods or which turn is coming up on your trip? See it in a small window or tap to expand. There was even an element showcasing an ongoing voice recording.

But that's not all Apple showcased, as it gave us a glimpse at how Live Activities enabled applications can also take advantage of Dynamic Island. It did this by demonstrating how sports scores will appear at the top of the screen, letting you stay on top of the happenings! Apple letting third-party apps develop features for this section is a positive move, and I can't wait to see how it moves forward.

What are the downsides of Dynamic Island?

But, as I said at the beginning of this article, there are some valid concerns regarding the feature. A thought that came to mind was, how will this element work with Reachability? Will it bring the interactive elements down, or will it leave them up there? It's a question, the answer to which will need some waiting.

Looking into the more obvious downsides, interacting with the cutout is likely difficult on iPhone 14 Pro Max. Yes, this generation, the larger iPhone is less wide, but only by a few mm. Small changes can significantly impact things, but how much will it change the experience this year? That's another question you'll have to wait and see answered in our review. But the other troubling factor we won't have to test is, smudging up your front camera.

I'm about a year into using my iPhone 12, and between my obsessive need to keep its screen polished and dislike for screen protectors, I'm pretty sure I've gotten rid of the oleophobic coating. When this happens to iPhone 14 Pro, keeping its sensor and the following image output smudge-free will be a task. So, if you find the chance, maybe add a microfiber cloth to your daily carry.

Jokes aside, embracing the pill, owning the design, and developing features around it bodes well for Apple in my book. The interactive bubbles on my iPhone 12 now have a new look and increased functionality on iPhone 14 Pro. It's a point on my list of pros and cons, and I can't wait to see what becomes of this feature in the coming months.

iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 14 Pro is the latest premium smartphone from the brand. It features a new pill-shaped 'Dynamic Island' notch, 48MP primary camera sensors, an A16 Bionic chipset, and much more. Check out all the deals on the device using the links given below. View at Apple

iPhone 14 Pro Max iPhone 14 Pro is the latest large-screen premium smartphone from the brand. It features a new pill-shaped 'Dynamic Island' notch, 48MP primary camera sensors, an A16 Bionic chipset, and much more. Check out all the deals on the device using the links given below. View at Apple

What are your thoughts on Dynamic Island and the added functionality it brings? Let us know with a comment below.