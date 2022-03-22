Formerly Toshiba, Dynabook unveils new Tecra laptops with 12th-Gen Intel processors

Dynabook, formerly a Toshiba PC company, today announced the upgraded models for its 14-inch Teca A40-K and 15-inch Tecra A50-K laptops. Both devices benefit from the new hybrid-architecture 12th Gen Intel Core P-Series processor and Windows 11 Pro. The company also announced the new Portege laptop series with 12th Gen Intel processors earlier in March.

The 14-inch Tecra A40-K is aimed at remote working professionals. The laptop measures just 18.9mm thin, and it has slim bezels, a webcam with a privacy shutter, and a backlit keyboard. It also has an optional ClickPad with a fingerprint reader. The 15-inch Teca A50-K is 19.9mm thin, and it comes with a 15.6-inch slim bezel display, a full-size backlit keyboard with 10-keys, and the same webcam with privacy shutter and optional fingerprint reader.

Both devices feature MIL-STD-810H military standards, which means they’re more durable than other standard laptops. The devices also have a Mystic Blue coating with an EPA-approved antimicrobial paint additive called IONPURE IPL, which helps inhibit the growth of bacteria.

Both Tecra laptops are configurable with new hybrid architecture 12th Gen Intel Core P-Series i5 and i7 processors, optional Iris X graphics, and up to DDR4 64GB of memory. The processors include the 12th gen Intel Core P28W i5-124P, Core i7 1260P, as well as the 12th Gen Intel Core vPro P28W chips: i5-1250P, i7-1270P, and i7-1280P. The storage can be confused up to 1TB of SSD. The new devices also support up to four external 4K displays and have Wi-Fi 6E and Thunderbolt 4. Additionally, there’s a full-size HDMI port, Gigabit Ethernet, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB-A port. There’s also a microSD card reader.

Dynabook explains that both devices meet Microsoft security standards and can be configured to run Windows 11 Pro. The company also highlights that businesses that are yet to upgrade and migrate can still opt to use Windows 10 Pro, and upgrade later. The Dynabook Tectra laptops have a proprietary BIOS that offers more advanced security, and it also comes with the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0. There’s enterprise-grade encryption and optional Windows Hello fingerprint and face authentication that can protect confidential information and be used to unlock the machines.

Both the Tecra A40-K and A50-K will have 53 Wh batteries inside and will be available in Dark Blue colors. The two laptops have dual microphones, and stereo speakers with DTS audio processing.

The new Dynabook Tecra A40-K and Tecra A50-K will be available on Dynabook’s website and at authorized resellers. The Dynabook Tecra A40-K will start at $1,019.99, while the Dynabook Tecra A50-K will retail from $969.99.