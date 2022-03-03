Ex Toshiba, now Dynabook unveils new Portégé laptops with 12th Gen Intel processors

Dynabook, formerly a Toshiba PC company, today announced the new Portégé X40L-K, X30L-K, and X30W-K laptops, all powered by the latest 12th Generation Intel processors. The new laptops feature LDPPR5 memory, Windows 11 Pro and are excellent premium devices for professionals.

Dynabook Portégé X40L

The X40L is the lightest laptop made by Dynabook to this date, and it weighs just 1.05 kg (2.31 pounds). The laptop has a Magnesium Allow Chassis, and it has a 14-inch, 16:10, WUXGA display. The X40L is also received military certification with a MIL-STD-810 rating, meaning it can survive a punch or two.

It features an Intel 12th Gen P28 processor, and users will be able to choose from i5 and i7 chips, and the company will also offer the vPro P28W processors. The laptop has up to 32GB of LDPPR5 ram and Intel Iris Xe Graphics. It also supports Wi-Fi 6E. The PCIe NVMe SSD can go up to 1TB. As for ports, it has an HDMI, two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A, an RJ-45, a microphone/headphone jack, and a microSD card slot. It also has a fingerprint sensor. The device also comes with quad speakers with Dolby ATMOS, and it has 360-degree dual microphones with AI noise reduction. Battery-wise, it’s equipped with a 65Wh cell, and it runs Windows 11.

Dynabook Portégé X30L-K

The X30L-K weighs just 904 grams (1.99 pounds), and it also comes with a magnesium alloy chassis. It has a 13.3-inch FHD display, and there’s a configuration available with multi-touch support. Like the other device, it also has the same military-grade rating, and it runs Windows 11.

It has most of the same specifications and hardware, it features the same 12th Gen Intel Core P28 or vPro P28W processors, and it has up to 32GB of memory, and up to 1TB of standard SSD. It has dual microphones and a stereo speaker setup. For ports, it features the same layout, two USB-C Thunderbolt 4, two USB-A, one HDMI, one RJ-45, a microphone/headphone jack port, and a microSD card slot. It features a 53Wh battery, and it also has a fingerprint reader.

Dynabook Portégé X30W-K

The X30W-K weighs 989 grams (2.18 pounds), and it comes with the same chassis and a 13.3-inch Convertible FHD display. You can flip the keyboard and put it in tent mode using the 2-in-1 design. It also supports 10-point multi-touch with Windows Ink support, and it has the same MIL-STD-810H rating as the other two devices in the lineup. The display is a 13.-3inch FHD panel with Corning Gorilla Glass. It’s powered by a 12th Gen Intel P28W or vPro P28W processor, and it’s available in both i5 and i7 models. It has integrated Intel Irix X graphics, and it has up to 32GB of memory, and PCIe NVMe SSD up to 1TB.

It has dual microphones and Harman/Kardon stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos setup. There is also a fingerprint reader and a 53Wh battery. The ports include a HDMI port, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, two USB-C port with Thunderbolt 4, a headset/microphone port, and a microSD card slot.