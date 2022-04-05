We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

Laptops

Dynabook Portégé X40-K official, with 12th Gen Intel CPU, Windows 11 Pro, and more

By Sanuj Bhatia April 5, 2022, 8:30 am
Dynabook Portege Source: Dynabook

Dynabook, formerly a Toshiba PC company, announced a new addition to its X40 series of laptops. The Dynabook Portégé X40-K announced today comes with the 12th Gen Intel Core CPU, Windows 11 Pro, a stylish blue Aluminum housing, features that are focused on security, and much more. Continue reading to learn more about the features, pricing, and availability of the Dynabook Portégé X40-K.

Dynabook unveiled its first generation of Portégé laptops last month. At that moment, Dynabook only unveiled X40L and the whole X30 series. The company is adding a new laptop to the Portégé series today called X40-K. James Robbins, a Dynabook executive, touts that the Portégé X40-K is an excellent laptop for people who are looking for a laptop that is lightweight, powerful, secure, and is loaded with features.

Dynabook Portege Source: Dynabook

On the outside, Dynabook Portégé X40-K features a dark blue aluminum chassis with a diamond-cut perimeter edge. The laptop measures only 17.9mm in thickness and weighs under 3.2 pounds. Opening up the blue-colored lid reveals a big 14-inch FHD display. The laptop will be available in two options: one with a touchscreen display and the one without a touchscreen display.

Powering the laptop is a 28W 12th Gen Intel Core processor. The laptop can be configured with an i5 or i7 processor and with up to 64GB of RAM. The laptop also features a full array of ports including an HDMI port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, two USB-C ports, one MicroSD card slot, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an RJ-45 Ethernet port. The Dynabook Portégé X40-K runs on Windows 11 Pro out of the box. Here are the full specifications of the newly introduced Dynabook laptop:

Dynabook Portégé X40-K Specifications

CategoryDynabook Portégé X40-K
Display14-inch, FHD (touch option also available)
ProcessorIntel Core 12th Gen P28W (vPro also available)
GraphicsIntel Iris Xe
MemoryDDR4, up to 64GB
StorageSSD, up to 1TB
CameraInfrared camera for Windows Hello, dual-microphones
ConnectivityWi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2
PortsHDMI, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 2x USB-C, Ethernet port, 3.5mm headphone jack, MicroSD Card slot
Battery53Wh battery
Operating SystemWindows 11 Pro
Starting Price$1,350

Dynabook Portégé X40-K: Pricing and Availablity

The Dynabook Portégé X40-K has been priced at $1,349.99 in the United States. The laptop will be available for purchase through the company’s network of resellers and at us.dynabook.com. The company hasn't announced an exact date of availability just yet. We'll update this page as and when more information is available.

