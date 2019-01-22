DxOMark turns 10, launches selfie camera scoring system

We don’t really care about benchmarks around here, if you’ve been a Pocketnow reader, whether performance, camera, battery, or any sort. We do believe in real-life performance, but we do understand the need for an analytic way of ranking smartphones when comparing several. DxOMark needs no introduction, many manufacturers use their ranking system to highlight the performances of their cameras.

Well, DxOMark turns 10 this year, and they thought they’d celebrate this by launching DxOMark selfie, which is pretty self-explanatory. From now on, smartphones tested by DxOMark will also be tested for front-facing camera performance, so if you’re a selfie person, and you like pointing your phone more towards you then towards the world, this should be exciting.

They also released a first batch of test results, and, apparently, the Pixel 3 and the Note9 are sharing the first spot, followed by the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3, and Apple iPhone XS Max. You can check out the rest of the rankings below.