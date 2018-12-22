DxOMark issues mobile scores of 101 to Pixel 3, 98 to OnePlus 6T

Imaging lab DxOMark has released verdicts on two of the latest top-end Android phones in the ecosystem: one’s scoring right where it’s supposed to, the other seems to be punching above its weight.

Google’s Pixel 3 seems to have done just okay for itself with its cameras scoring 101 on the empirical DxOMark Mobile scale — right on par with the iPhone XR, which costs $50 less.

For context, that’s 2 points below the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3, Galaxy Note 9 and HTC U12+, 4 points beneath the iPhone XS Max and 8 points off the Huawei P20 Pro. That said, all of the above phones have at least two cameras on them while the Pixel 3 and even the Pixel 3 XL have just one. DxO calls it the best single-camera Android phone in the market.

That said, the device generally does a good job and has great capacity in terms of exposure, contrast and dynamic range and is quick on autofocus. Where it could improve is in more difficult conditions with details — artifacting, ghosting, fringing takes hold. It also scores great on color accuracy in video.

Towards the middle of the pack with a score of 98 is the OnePlus 6T — a respectable result for a $549 phone. It’s only been in the past year that the company has really stepped up its photography game, but even for a half-year step, the 6T manages a one-point advantage on the 6 for stills and a four-point gain for half-decent video.

Links to both reviews are below this story. Your experiences and results may vary.