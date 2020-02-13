DxOMark – the imaging lab that has evolved into the de facto platform for assessing a smartphone’s camera performance – has crowned a new king. Xiaomi’s Mi 10 Pro now sits at the top of DxOMark rankings with a score of 124.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro has managed to eclipse some truly impressive rivals like the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, and the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+.

DxOMark notes in its comprehensive camera review that the Mi 10 Pro captures good details with accurate exposure, natural bokeh effect, and minimal noise. It was also lauded for its stabilization and focus locking.

The Mi 10 Pro’s camera hardware is impressive, which is why the performance is not too surprising. We’ll have to wait a bit to see how it stacks up against the Galaxy S20 Ultra, which costs almost twice as much.

Source: DxOMark