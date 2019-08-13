DxOMark and DisplayMate both love the Galaxy Note10+

There’s no doubt about the fact that the Galaxy Note10+ is going to be one of the best smartphones of 2019, even though we’re still waiting for Huawei’s Mate 30 series, Google’s Pixel 4 duo, and Apple’s iPhone trio. DxOMark concluded that the Galaxy Note10+ is better than the Huawei P30 Pro and the Galaxy S10 5G, scoring 113 points for the main (rear) shooters, and 99 for the selfie camera.

At the same time, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that DisplayMate rated the Galaxy Note10+ screen at A+ or Excellent, as the device is setting or matching 13 smartphone display performance records. These are in the categories including, but not limited to, Absolute Color Accuracy, Peak Display Brightness and Contrast Ratio.

We say it’s no surprise because smartphone manufacturers and their screen suppliers are improving their displays from one release to the other, making the Note10+ better than the S10+, but the iPhone 11 Max should be able to dethrone it once announced, as the companies are leapfrogging with every release.