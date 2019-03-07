Duplex, Google’s AI-powered booking service, now active in most of US

After public testing in metropolitan areas such as Phoenix and San Francisco, Google’s AI-powered reservation service is finally available across the United States.

The free Duplex service, which makes calls to businesses and uses synthesized voices to book appointments for its clients, is now available to use in 43 states. Perhaps the easier thing to say is that Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska and Texas won’t be able to use the service yet.

Those with Android device on version 5.0 Lollipop, an iPhone or iPad on iOS 10.0 or later versions of each OS can download (if it’s not available on their device already) and use Google Assistant for this feature.

Users can tell it to make a reservation for, perhaps, a table for four at a sushi restaurant for tomorrow at 7pm or to book a haircut at a local salon for 11am. Duplex will then take over the requests and will notify users of their fate. If successful, it will also let users set up a Google Calendar appointment.

There are plenty of nuances to fill in and a lot more room to grow with this service. Businesses should be notified that Google is conducting the call through a vocal disclaimer at the start of the call. Sometimes, the automated system will pass over to a human in a call center to complete the reservation. Businesses will have to opt out if they prefer not to handle Duplex requests.

