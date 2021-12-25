DuckDuckGo to release a privacy-focused browser for desktop

DuckDuckGo, the privacy-focused search engine, has announced that it will be launching a full-blown desktop for macOS and Windows soon. The company recently released an App Tracking Transparency-like tool for Android, and now it is aiming to bring the tracking-free experience to the desktop. In the company's blog Post, DuckDuckGo's CEO Gabriel Weinberg offered a glimpse of what we can expect from the DuckDuckGo Browser for Desktop.

Weinberg says that the desktop browser will provide the same experience as the mobile app which allows users to browse the web without being tracked without enabling any option. The “robust privacy protection” is enabled by default. Moreover, the desktop web browser will also feature the "Fire" button from the mobile app which lets users instantly erase all of the data like browsing history, stored data, and tabs in one click.

"Compared to Chrome, the DuckDuckGo app for desktop is cleaner, way more private, and early tests have found it significantly faster too!"

In a statement to The Verge, Allison Johnson, senior communications manager at DuckDuckGo said that the DuckDuckGo app for the desktop will use the WebView/WebView2 API and won't be based on Chromium. "macOS and Windows both now offer website rendering APIs (WebView/WebView2) that any application can use to render a website. That’s what we’ve used to build our app on desktop," he told the publication.

Instead, we’re building the desktop app from the ground up around the OS-provided rendering APIs. This means that anything beyond website rendering (e.g., tabs & bookmark management, navigation controls, passwords etc.) we have to build ourselves.

The browser is currently under internal testing. Moreover, the company hasn't announced a date on when the browser will be available publically. Which browser do you use on your desktop? Do you care about privacy while browsing on your desktop's web browser? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: The Verge