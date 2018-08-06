Dual-SIM iPhone 9 may be Apple’s trump card in China

If you’ve been looking to use two SIMs with your iPhone, you’ve been much out of luck for the past many years. Apple has never catered to your needs. And if rumors have you eager to finally get an iPhone 9 with dual SIM slots, you may want to check your expectations.

The United Daily News out of Taiwan has sources claiming that a first-ever dual-SIM iPhone will likely be available only in China. According to the Chinese Internet Information Center, the country is home to more than 300 million people who have two or more phone numbers.

The market is currently dominated by Android smartphones and feature phones, but Apple may be able to take a bite in terms of share if it goes through with the move. The iPhone’s representation in the market has been slipping off in recent quarters.

The iPhone in question would be a variant of the most affordable of the three new models expected out this year — market analysts have forecast the United States starting price to range between $550 and $800, though Chinese customers will likely pay a 20 percent premium or greater.

And if you’re looking to procure a unit for yourself, add on more costs for another shipping trip halfway around the world. Be ready to return it, too, if the device is region-locked for some reason.