Dual-camera OPPO Reno listed on JD dot com, no 10x zoom?

GSMArena spotted the upcoming OPPO Reno listed on Chinese e-tailer website JD dot com. Two things stand out from the get-go. Beyond the confirmation that the phone’s launch is imminent (April 10 is the rumored date), we’re seeing the phone pictured with only two cameras on the back, instead of three. This is something we’ve already seen over the weekend, in addition to the TENAA certification which showed the same thing.

The question is: is this the lite version of the Reno, or is it the one and only OPPO Reno. With all the rumors and teasers from company officials we’ve been expecting the OPPO Reno to feature a triple-camera setup, namely the one OPPO showed off at MWC 2019, which included the periscope-zoom lens for 10x hybrid zoom.

Consequently, rumors talked about a lite OPPO Reno without the periscope lens, and another, 5G version. Now, these renders and JD listing are talking about this phone as the Reno, so could the Reno be just this? Is OPPO preparing something else, higher-end? We’ll have to wait and see. Until then, check out the OPPO Reno, as listed, in Black, Purple, Pink, and Green.