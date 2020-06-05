Using a password manager is a no-brainer these days, thanks to the ton of services an average internet user signs up for. While there are options aplenty out there, Dropbox is also throwing its hat in the ring with its own version called Dropbox Passwords which is currently in the early access (or beta) phase on Android.

At the time of writing this, the app is available to download on the Play Store, but it is accessible on an invite-only basis. What this means is you can install Dropbox’s password manager app on your phone, but you won’t be able to use the features without an invite to test it out.

As for the features, the Dropbox Passwords app offers cross-device and cross-platform password syncing. Dropbox says that its password manager app uses zero-knowledge encryption to make sure that credentials are accessible only by the user and their accounts remain safe from hacks.

Via: AndroidPolice