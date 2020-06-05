Using a password manager is a no-brainer these days, thanks to the ton of services an average internet user signs up for. While there are options aplenty out there, Dropbox is also throwing its hat in the ring with its own version called Dropbox Passwords which is currently in the early access (or beta) phase on Android.

At the time of writing this, the app is available to download on the Play Store, but it is accessible on an invite-only basis. What this means is you can install Dropbox’s password manager app on your phone, but you won’t be able to use the features without an invite to test it out.

As for the features, the Dropbox Passwords app offers cross-device and cross-platform password syncing. Dropbox says that its password manager app uses zero-knowledge encryption to make sure that credentials are accessible only by the user and their accounts remain safe from hacks.

Via: AndroidPolice

You May Also Like
Android 11
Google mistakenly pushes Android 11 Beta to some Pixels despite delayed release
Despite the delayed release of Android 11 Beta, Google is reportedly rolling out the Android 11 beta OTA update on some Pixel 4 devices.
Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro, 2018’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro and more on sale today
Today’s deals come from Amazon and B&H, where we find Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro from 2018 and more
Realme X50 Pro Play
Realme X50 Pro Play with 90Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 865 SoC announced in China
It will be made available for order starting today and will go on sale starting June 1 in China.