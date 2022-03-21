Drop test confirms that the iPhone SE gen-3 is a tough device

Apple’s latest iteration of the iPhone SE is already available for purchase. It was announced earlier this month during Apple’s Peek Performance event, where Cupertino claimed that the new device would arrive with “a durable design and the toughest glass in a smartphone.”

You could complain about the design part, considering that Cupertino has been recycling the design on some of its latest iPhone devices. But then again, ‘if it’s not broke, don’t fix it.’

On the other hand, we can now confirm that Apple’s third-generation iPhone SE is stronger and more durable. This is thanks to the guys over at Allstate since they decided to test just how much truth was in that “toughest glass in a smartphone” claim.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

The iPhone SE gen-3 was dropped face down, and the tests prove that it can survive a “face-down drop from six feet onto a sidewalk with only minor scuffing,” which sets it on par with the durability you’d get on the base iPhone 12 and 13 models. This is important to consider, as it lacks the ceramic shield found in the more expensive options.

Further, the iPhone SE was dropped on its back and its side, with some bad results. Unfortunately, dropping your iPhone SE on its back will cause significant damage and cracking, as “it lacks the protective flat aluminum siding of iPhone 13.” The side drop only caused minor scuffing. The device was later submerged under one meter of water for thirty minutes, which didn’t cause permanent damage. “Initially, it did suffer some audio muffling after being pulled out of our dunk test, but was back to its original volume after one hour.” In other words, the iPhone SE’s IP67 rating is more than accurate.

iPhone SE 2022 3rd Generation The latest iPhone SE 2022 comes with 5G and the A15 Bionic Chip, the same SoC that powers the iPhone 13 series of flagship devices. The new iPhone SE is the most affordable iPhone in Apple’s lineup, and it comes with new camera features and improved battery life.

To conclude, the iPhone SE gen-3 is a great device that is durable and affordable. Remember that you can already get one for $429, but you should also consider picking up a protective case and a screen protector. Breaking your phone may have you paying up to $299 for a repair.

Source Allstate

Via:9to5Mac