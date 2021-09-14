After the company released a teaser earlier this month, the highly anticipated One UI 4 beta is now available for download and install on the Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra devices. One UI 4 is based on yet-to-be-released Android 12. Samsung says the new operating system brings a “number of improved customization and privacy capabilities.”

For now, the beta program is available for the S21 series. However, more devices, including the newly launched Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 are expected to be added soon. The beta program is available in China, India, Germany, Poland, South Korea, UK, and the US. The release date and time can vary by each market, but Samsung says the beta should be available on September 14th.

As One UI is based on Android 12, there’s a big focus on customization and themeing this time. Users will be presented with a “wealth of theme options” that will “let you adjust the look and functionality of your device, giving you tools to configure your home screen, icons, notifications, wallpapers and much more.”

Just like Google did with Android 12, One UI 4 offers redesigned widgets with deep customization options. In addition to themeing, One UI 4 also brings “enhanced privacy and protection.” Like iOS, Samsung will now show you indicators when the camera and microphone of your phone are being accessed. There are also enhanced permission options that let you view permissions history from the last seven days, not just the last 24 hours.

One UI 4 is only available in beta right now. Considering Samsung has already painted Android 12 with its One UI colors, the final version of One UI 4 shouldn’t be too far away.

How to Download and Install Android 12-based One UI 4 Beta on Galaxy S21 Devices?

Before you go ahead and install One UI 4 on your Samsung phone, it’s important to note that the software is only available in beta right now and might be unstable. It’s advised to keep a backup of your important things, in case things go south.

The One UI 4 beta is available irrespective of the S21 version you have, either Exynos or Snapdragon, irrespective if it’s locked by carrier or not. To download and install One UI 4 beta on your compatible Samsung smartphone, follow these steps:

Open the Samsung Members app. If you don’t have the Members app, head over to this link to download and install.

Wait for the One UI 4 beta banner to show up. If the banner doesn’t show up, check the “Notices” section.

Tap on the banner.

Scroll down and tap the enroll button.

Once you’re registered, open your phone’s Settings app.

Scroll down and select Software Update, and then select Download and install.

One UI 4 based on Android 12 should start downloading on your S21 device.

In case the version isn’t available immediately after you enroll in the beta program, wait for a few minutes and try again. Samsung will be collecting feedback from participants of the One UI 4 beta program to fine-tune the software before rolling it out to users later this year.

Source Samsung