At the end of 2013, Doug Field, back then Vice President for Hardware at Apple, has left the company to join Tesla. After spending the last five years at the car-maker, more recently, as Senior Vice President of Engineering, Field is returning to Apple.

Rumors of his departure emerged in May, but Tesla waved them off saying Field is just “taking some time off”. The company confirmed he stepped down in July, and now he’s going to work on Apple’s Project Titan, alongside Bob Mansfield.

This is not the first time Field and Mansfield are working together. They both were previously combining their efforts in engineering Apple’s Mac line-up.

Project Titan is Apple’s electric car project secretly developed. Apple has not yet publicly commented on Project Titan or on its electric car project, “but court documents filed last month said that as many as 5,000 people were authorized inside the company to access information about the project“, reports Reuters.