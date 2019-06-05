ZTE gets double punch hole smartphone patent

Punch holes, just like notches, are an intermediary solution between bezels and the all screen smartphone. As manufacturers are trying to increase screen-to-body ratio on devices, certain hardware, like the selfie camera, is posing some real challenges. Sure, OnePlus and others have decided to go with the pop-up solution, but OPPO and Xiaomi seem to be ahead of the competition by placing it behind the screen.

ZTE is not just there yet, and, in an attempt to offer more screen, the company also offers more holes. Two, to be specific, if a recently uncovered patent filing is to be believed. Filed with CNIPA (the Chinese Patent Office), the filing describes, as seen in the image above, a smartphone with not one, but two punch holes, for its selfie camera hardware. It is unknown whether there will be two selfie cameras, or just a single one, and the second punch hole is there to accommodate additional hardware, like sensors.

The rest of the design is pretty usual, with dual cameras on the back, and an iPhone-esque bottom for the device, with drilled holes on the left and right of the USB Type C port. If ZTE is serious about this, we should see a double punch hole smartphone from the company in the second half of the year.