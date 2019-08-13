Android

Double-folding smartphone patented by LG

The last time, and probably the first, we’ve seen a double-folding smartphone was when Xiaomi started teasing its own take on the foldable, with leaks starting in January, followed up by official teasers, and more of those in March.

It looks like the Chinese company isn’t the only one exploring the topic. LG has been avoiding the foldable topic for the past year, as the company preferred to go with a secondary display accessory for the V50 ThinQ, and its upcoming IFA 2019 successor, but it might jump straight to a double-folding smartphone, as this recently uncovered patent filing reveals.

Filed in China on March 6 this year, the patent describes, and shows, through its sketches, a smartphone that would have a double fold, which, when unfolded, would be twice as wide as the unfolded version of it.

A dual camera on the back, no front-facer, and a canvas everyone would envy make this a patent we wish we’d see tomorrow on the market. Check out more of the graphics at the source link below!

