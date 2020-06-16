Chinese smartphone maker DOOGEE has today launched its latest rugged phone – the DOOGEE S88 Pro. The latest DOGEE offering has an IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810G certified build, and to go with that rugged exterior, the phone also comes pre-installed with a survival software pack. For protection against mechanical damage, it features a thick protective shield and rubberized grip.

As for the internal hardware, you get three cameras at the back, a 6.3-inch FHD+ display, and a huge 10,000mAh battery that can also be used to wirelessly charge other devices. Beneath the rear camera module is a layer of black translucent tempered glass, which hides an LED strip that glows in three colors to alert users about calls, messages, and other notifications.

DOOGEE S88 Pro specifications

Display6.3-inch waterdrop screen
FHD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels)
410 PPI pixel density
1500: 1 contrast ratio
Corning Gorilla Glass
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P70
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
(Expandable up to 128GB)
Rear Cameras21MP primary
8MP ultra-wide
8MP portrait lens
Front Camera16MP (F/2.0)
Battery10,000 mAh
24W fast charging
10W wireless charging
5W reverse wireless charging
Dimensions171.6 x 85.5 x 18.7 mm
ColorFire Orange, Army Green, Mineral Black
Weight372 grams
SecuritySide-mounted fingerprint sensor

DOOGEE S88 Pro price & availability

The DOOGEE S88 Pro carries a rather affordable price tag of $199.99 and is now available to pre-order from the DOOGEE online store globally and AliExpress. It is up for grabs in a trio of colors – Fire Orange, Army Green, Mineral Black.

