Chinese smartphone maker DOOGEE has today launched its latest rugged phone – the DOOGEE S88 Pro. The latest DOGEE offering has an IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810G certified build, and to go with that rugged exterior, the phone also comes pre-installed with a survival software pack. For protection against mechanical damage, it features a thick protective shield and rubberized grip.

As for the internal hardware, you get three cameras at the back, a 6.3-inch FHD+ display, and a huge 10,000mAh battery that can also be used to wirelessly charge other devices. Beneath the rear camera module is a layer of black translucent tempered glass, which hides an LED strip that glows in three colors to alert users about calls, messages, and other notifications.

DOOGEE S88 Pro specifications

Display 6.3-inch waterdrop screen

FHD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels)

410 PPI pixel density

1500: 1 contrast ratio

Corning Gorilla Glass Processor MediaTek Helio P70 RAM 6GB Storage 128GB

(Expandable up to 128GB) Rear Cameras 21MP primary

8MP ultra-wide

8MP portrait lens Front Camera 16MP (F/2.0) Battery 10,000 mAh

24W fast charging

10W wireless charging

5W reverse wireless charging Dimensions 171.6 x 85.5 x 18.7 mm Color Fire Orange, Army Green, Mineral Black Weight 372 grams Security Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

DOOGEE S88 Pro price & availability

The DOOGEE S88 Pro carries a rather affordable price tag of $199.99 and is now available to pre-order from the DOOGEE online store globally and AliExpress. It is up for grabs in a trio of colors – Fire Orange, Army Green, Mineral Black.