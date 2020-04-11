Up next
The Samsung Galaxy M31 was released back in February, with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64MP sensor, a Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display, and a price tag that didn’t even reach $230. Now, many users may be happy with this nice mid-ranger, that is, if they haven’t installed the latest April 2020 security patch.

It seems that the latest April 2020 security patch has bricked several Samsung Galaxy M31 devices. This security patch started rolling out in India earlier today, and some users have been left with bricked devices. There is still no explanation for this issue, so maybe you should wait before you download this software update if you don’t want to be in lockdown with a bricked smartphone.

