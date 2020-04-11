Author
Tags

The Samsung Galaxy M31 was released back in February, with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64MP sensor, a Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display, and a price tag that didn’t even reach $230. Now, many users may be happy with this nice mid-ranger, that is, if they haven’t installed the latest April 2020 security patch.

It seems that the latest April 2020 security patch has bricked several Samsung Galaxy M31 devices. This security patch started rolling out in India earlier today, and some users have been left with bricked devices. There is still no explanation for this issue, so maybe you should wait before you download this software update if you don’t want to be in lockdown with a bricked smartphone.

Source SamMobile

You May Also Like

Sketchy leak shows triple rear cameras and LiDAR sensor on iPhone 12 Pro

Apple is keeping the formula relatively simple: iPhone 11 Pro+ 2020 iPad Pro’s LiDAR sensor = iPhone 12 Pro. At least that’s what it looks like!
iPhone 9 / iPhone SE

iPhone 9 could launch tomorrow, and its already listed on Canada’s Virgin Mobile (Update)

It seems that Apple may have everything ready to launch and start selling its new budget-friendly iPhone 9 as soon as tomorrow
Telegram

Telegram now lets you organize chats into folders to make life easier

The folders you make on Telegram’s mobile app are automatically synced and will appear below the hamburger menu on the desktop client.