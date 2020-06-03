If you’ve been planning to flash Android 11 Developer Preview 4 on your phone, there are many ways you can do it. But if your phone has already received the June Android security patch, Google warns against sideloading the Android 11 Developer Preview 4 OTA images due to the risk of device issues or other malfunctions.

“If you want to install Developer Preview 4 on a device running the Android 10 June 2020 update (build QQ3A.200605.001), please note that sideloading the DP4 OTA images on this page will not work properly and could cause device issues,” says the notice on Android Developers website that was first spotted by DroidLife.

Instead, Google suggests users to manually flash Android 11 Developer Preview 4 by downloading a compatible build, but at the cost of wiping out user data. Or, the easiest and most risk-free method will be to use the online Android Flash Tool, but we suggest users wait for the first public beta of Android 11 which is just around the corner.