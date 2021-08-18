It seems that Google has also decided to follow Apple’s example on removing the power adapter from the box of its future devices, including the Google Pixel 6. In other words, you may want to pick up the latest Google Pixel 5a 5G in case you want to get a free charging brick with the purchase of your new smartphone.

According to The Verge, the new Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will not have a power adapter in the box. Google has apparently said that the recently announced Pixel 5a 5G will be the last Pixel to include one. The company believes that most people already own a USB-C charging brick, so this means that there’s no need to keep on including them with future devices.

Now, Google isn’t the first Android OEM to remove chargers from the box of its products, as we have already seen Samsung follow Apple’s ‘environmentally friendly decision’ after having mocked their decision. Both Apple and Samsung have also said that most users already own a power adapter, which means that they will have the means to charge their devices. And if you need one, don’t worry, you can still buy one from their online stores.

Suppose we focus on the environmental argument for taking the power adapters out of the box. In that case, we find that this change could help companies to reduce gas emissions caused by the production and shipping of these chargers. We also have to consider that most people look for more powerful third-party alternatives that usually charge devices faster than the option that comes in the box. Yeah, some of these changes also help to bring the price down of future devices, but this changes when you don’t see prices drop, and you don’t necessarily get important upgrades, which is not the case with the new Google Pixel 6 series that is coming with a brand-new design and several new features.

Unfortunately, it’s sad to see so many companies looking to protect the environment by removing the charging bricks from the boxes of their devices when it’s more than clear that this change only helps them to save money. Still, the upcoming Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are getting several new features, a more powerful processor, and more, which means that we may not miss the power adapter in the box after all.

Source The Verge