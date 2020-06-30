We know that Apple has been trying to get OLED panels for its upcoming iPhones 12 lineup from BOE, but it seems that things aren’t going so well. The latest report suggests that we won’t find Chinese OLED displays in the first 5G iPhones.

New information from Digitimes claims that BOE has failed to secure Apple’s approval of its OLED panels. This is not the first time BOE fails to pass quality tests, so this means that we won’t see these displays in the first iPhone 12 shipments. BOE screens are supposed to be included in the more affordable versions of the upcoming 5G iPhones, which include the 5.4-inch and the non-Pro 6.1-inch iPhone 12. BOE’s latest downfall includes quality issues, but it hopes to begin shipping OLED panels to Apple in the last quarter of 2020. However, Apple should still be able to launch its devices in September, as LG Display should have enough displays for these entry-level devices, and Samsung Display takes care of the higher-end 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch Pro and Pro Max variants of the iPhone 12.

Source MacRumors