If there’s one company famous for mocking Apple’s decisions is Samsung. The Korean tech giant has made fun of Cupertino’s decision to get rid of headphone jacks, for the creation of the notch, and not so long ago. It also made fun of Apple for removing power adapters and wired earphones with their latest delivery. Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean that Samsung walked a different path. Sammy also ditched the headphone jack. It gave us an Infinity-O display with a punch-hole selfie camera, which may be just as annoying as the notch for some. And now, it may also get rid of the power adapter and earphones with the arrival of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series.

Well, it seems that Samsung fans won’t find a power adapter or wired earphones in the box of the new Samsung Galaxy S21. Rumors have been mentioning the possibility of this happening for quite a while now, and it seems that we may see Sammy following on Apple’s controversial steps, once again.

We saw several posts from official Samsung pages saying that ‘Our Galaxy phone can provide you with everything you need, from the basic charger to the best camera, battery, performance, and memory.’ This led us to believe that Samsung wasn’t going to remove in-the-box accessories anytime soon, but we were mistaken. The company has already deleted Facebook posts making fun of Apple, which could give us a better idea of the company’s intentions.

Whatever the case, it seems that we won’t have to wait that long to see if Samsung decides to ‘go green’ like Apple since the Samsung Galaxy S21 series is expected to launch early next year. Some even dare to say that the launch event may take place on January 14, which would be just two days after the presentation of the new Exynos chipset, which could be the new Exynos 2100.

Source GizChina