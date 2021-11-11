Don't expect a new Google Pixelbook until 2023

Google entered the laptop/notebook game with Pixelbook back in 2017. However, ever since the original Google Pixelbook's announcement in 2017, the silicon valley giant hasn't updated or uttered a word about the existence of a new version. The only new Pixelbook to come out after the original 2017 version was the Pixelbook Go which debuted in 2019.

But, the new one isn't coming anytime soon. According to a report from Trusted Reviews, Google won't announce a new Pixelbook until 2023. The report claims that the information comes directly from a Google employee.

Qualcomm held a press event in London where Retail Partner Manager for Chromebooks at Google, Chrys Tsolaki, was asked about the next-generation Pixelbook. To this, she replied, "Next year there won’t be anything coming. In the future, I don’t know.” The statement pretty much rolls out the possibility of Google announcing a new Pixelbook in 2021 or 2022. The company might not even announce a new Pixelbook in 2023.

The Chromebook segment has been heating up recently — so much so that Microsoft announced a new Windows 11 SE version to counter Google in the the low-cost laptop segment. If you're interested in the Chromebook segment, there are a plenty of premium Chromebooks from HP, Google, and Asus on sale right now!