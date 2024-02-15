Key Takeaways Apple fans eagerly await new products at upcoming events, but it seems that the new iteration of Apple AirPods Max won't be announced until later this year.

Apple typically holds two major events each year, but this year they may hold a special event in the spring, featuring new iPad models and MacBook Air options.

While waiting for the new AirPods Max, consider other more affordable options such as Sony's WH-1000XM4 headphones, unless you're a hardcore Apple fan who wants USB-C connectivity and new color options.

We have a couple of exciting events on the horizon. Most of us are eager to see everything that will get announced during MWC 2024, but Apple fans are more interested in knowing if Apple will announce new products soon. Rumors suggest that Cupertino might hold a special spring event, where we will get new and more powerful laptops and iPads, but it seems that we have bad news for those interested in seeing the new iteration of the Apple AirPods Max.

Apple normally focuses on two large events every year: WWDC, which focuses on software, and its popular September event, where we usually see new iPhone models, smartwatches, and more. This year, however, we are also expecting Apple to hold a special event in march or April, where we will allegedly receive new iPad models and even more MacBook Air options. Unfortunately, this also brings bad news for any Apple fan who’s looking to get their hands on a new pair of Apple AirPods Max, as it seems that they won’t get a refresh until later this year.

Apple AirPods Max $525 $550 Save $25 The Apple AirPods Max is powered by the Apple H1 chip in each earcup, and it contains eight microphones to cancel out noise. It's one of the best wireless headphones for Apple users, and it can last for up to 20 hours on a single charge. $525 at Amazon$550 at Best Buy

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Indeed, this is nothing new, as Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman already stated back in October that we will only receive new AirPods late in 2024, which includes a refresh of the base model, new AirPods Pro with a new design and a better chip, and a new iteration of the AirPods Max that would arrive with new color options and a USB-C port. This brings us to the question: do you really need to wait for the new AirPods Max, or would it be best to pick up a pair of the current model, which has been available for as low as $429?

Apple’s AirPods Max are still some of the best-sounding headphones you can get on the market. Indeed, their $549 price tag might seem a bit excessive and prohibitive for most, but excellent sound quality is something that you pay for if you’re looking to get the best. They might not be as comfortable and portable as many of us would wish, as wearing them for a prolonged period of time might make you feel a bit uncomfortable, but all of that fades away when you experience real spatial audio, which brings me back to pricing.

Should you wait for the new AirPods Max?

I seriously believe that there are other, more affordable options out there for those who want an excellent audio experience without breaking the bank, starting with Sony’s WH-1000XM4 headphones, which normally start at $348 and have gotten even more affordable with an occasional deal.

However, suppose you’re a hardcore Apple fan. In that case, I recommend waiting for any upcoming deal to save as much as possible on a new pair of AirPods Max, as rumors suggest that the second-generation model won’t offer huge changes and improvements over the current version. Still, if you really want USB-C connectivity and new color options, then you might have to wait until the second half of the year to get what you want. Just don’t expect them to be a budget-friendly alternative.