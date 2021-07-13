iphone-12-pro-camera-featured

We expect a couple of upgrades in the new iPhone 13 lineup that could arrive in the third week of September. Rumors suggest that the new iPhones could be slightly thicker than the current iPhone 12 lineup to give Apple fans larger batteries. Rumors also mention possible price tags, more storage options, a bigger camera module with better camera sensors, and more. We were also told that LiDAR sensors could also make their way to the more affordable iPhone 13 variants. Unfortunately, it seems that this won’t happen this year.

It seems that we’re not getting a LiDAR sensor in the more affordable iPhone 13 models after all, and that’s the bad thing about rumors. Back in January, we received information suggesting that Apple was planning to give LiDAR sensors to the entire iPhone 13 lineup. However, Apple analyst.
Ming-Chi Kuo explained that the LiDAR scanners would only be available in the more expensive Pro models two months later. Still, that didn’t stop Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives from claiming that all iPhone 13 models would feature LiDAR sensors once again in June.

But now, we have leaker Dylandkt, who has an excellent record when providing information about Apple products as they get closer to their launch window, saying that LiDAR sensors are “only coming to the Pro iPhone models.”

So if you’re looking for a new iPhone with a LiDAR sensor, your best bet would be the Pro variants of the upcoming iPhone 13 lineup. Remember that these new devices are also expected to feature major camera improvements, and we could also get LTOP displays that would allow for 120Hz refresh rates and always-on displays on the Pro models. In addition, we have also seen that the camera module on the iPhone 13 Pro Max could get larger, which means that Apple’s best could pack a punch in the camera department.

Source MacRumors




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

