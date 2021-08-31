Microsoft just announced that Windows 11 will officially launch on October 5. The new operating system has been in the Beta program for a few months now, and it will introduce a few significant changes to the platform and come with a visual design overhaul. One of the most anticipated features is the support for Android applications that will be able to run natively on Windows 11.

The Android app support is one of the biggest features, and it’s something that has not been available in the previous Beta releases. In today’s blog post, Microsoft has officially confirmed that the new feature will take a little more time until it’s ready to roll out.

“We look forward to continuing our journey to bring Android apps to Windows 11 and the Microsoft Store through our collaboration with Amazon and Intel; this will start with a preview for Windows Insiders over the coming months.”

As it stands right now, it’s unclear when support for Android apps will become available, but it’s likely to be pushed back to next year, 2022. The company always tests new features with the “Insider” program users, especially if it’s something very big and important, and this certainly is a significant milestone. Microsoft likely has to ensure that the wide variety of applications do not only just run on the new operating system, but they can also be controlled with keyboard and mouse. This may be one reason for giving the team a big headache since it can be very challenging to do something that works universally.

We have also covered some of the differences between Windows 11 vs Windows 10, and have also talked about the hardware requirements that’ll be needed in order to support your machine. We’ll be sure to test out the new operating system when it becomes available.