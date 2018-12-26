Don’t download iOS 12.1.2 on your iPhone, you might regret it

Apple has recently released a software update that supposedly was going to fix the patent dispute with Qualcomm in most of its iPhone devices. The problem is that it seems that this upgrade wasn’t necessarily ready, and it’s now causing some serious problems.

A tech blog called Techspot has been witness of many iPhone users that have been reporting problems with the latest iOS 12.1.2 upgrade. Its known that some devices have even been bricked, but now it seems that there are more problems. Complaints come from several social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit. Some users report that their iPhones are no longer able to use LTE, others can’t send or receive data while on LTE. Messages aren’t being sent, and voice calls are also being a problem. To top it off, this problem also seems to affect Wi-Fi connections.

Most reported cases have come from North America, but we also find complaints coming from India, Europe, South America, and well anywhere you can think of finding an iPhone. The best thing to do at this moment is to wait for iOS 12.1.3. If you’re in China, you might want to get a new smartphone. Just in case you don’t want to have problems at work.