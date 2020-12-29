2020 has had its ups and downs, but no one can deny that it’s been a great year for the gaming industry. The latest Xbox and PlayStation models boast next-gen specs that rival that of high-end gaming PCs, and they’ve hit shelves just in time for the holiday season. But if you’re like most of us, then you’re probably debating which console to choose, or perhaps even passing up this console generation and saving money.

What if you can win both? Not just that, but what if you can win $5,000 worth of epic gaming gear? By donating to Playing For Change, you’ll be entered to win a grand prize including an Xbox Series X, a PlayStation 5, a 65-inch Sony Smart TV, and a ton of additional perks for the ultimate gaming setup. The more you donate, the better your chances at winning!

Here’s how it all works. For every $10 you donate, you get 100 entries to win. Donations can be made in amounts of $10, $15, $25, $50, $75, or $100. Of course, nothing’s stopping you from donating even more!

The prize breakdown is as follows:

PlayStation 5 Console (Value: $499)

5 Years of PlayStation Plus (Value: $299.95)

Xbox X Series Console (Value: $499.99)

5 Years of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (Value: $899.40)

Secretlab TITAN Gaming Chair (Value: $459)

Corsair Optical Gaming Keyboard (Value: $229.99)

Sony X900H 65 Inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (Value: $1,897.99)

Bose QuietComfort 35 Series 2 Gaming Headset (Value: $329.99)

Your generous donations will go towards the Playing For Change Foundation, a non-profit organization that uses music education to create positive change for children and communities in need around the world. Playing For Change currently operates in 10 different countries, and your donations fund access to music and arts education for over 2,000 kids. Additionally, your donations will also provide jobs for musicians and administrators all around the world.

Entering the Ultimate Gaming Giveaway is an easy way to support a great cause, and the bigger your donation, the more chances you get to win! The deadline to enter is February 26th, 2021 at 11:59 PM PT, and a winner will be drawn on or around March 1st, 2021. Enter now for your chance to win $5,115.31 worth of gaming gear!