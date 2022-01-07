Donald Trump's Truth Social app could launch next month

Donald Trump announced his own social media platform Truth Social back in October 2021. According to the listing on Apple App Store, Truth Social will launch on 21 February 2022. The app has been published by Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) and is led by former US Rep. Devin Nunes.

According to the screenshots on the App Store, Truth Social will be a one-on-one clone of the Twitter app. The user profile page shown in one of the screenshots mimics Twitter’s profile page. Like Twitter has tweets and retweets, Truth Social has "truths" and “re-truth.” It will have a home tab, a search tab, a notification tab, and a messages tab exactly like the Twitter app on Android and iOS. The search tab will let you explore 'Trending' topics and follow other people.

The news comes almost a year after Donald Trump was banned from Facebook and Twitter. It is speculated that TMTG also plans to introduce a video-on-demand service called TMTG+ after the introduction of Truth Social. The group also plans to launch a podcast network.

If you wish to, you can preorder the app from the App Store. A wider rollout is expected in the first half of 2022. And oh, if you're looking to build your own social media platform, check out our piece which guides you on how to make a Trump's "Truth" like social network on your own.

Via: The Verge