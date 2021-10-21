Former US President Donald Trump has revealed his plans of launching his own social media platform in 2022. Dubbed “TRUTH Social,” Trump says it’s his way of “stand[ing] up to the tyranny of big tech.” In addition to the TRUTH social media platform, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which Donald Trump chairs, has also announced that it will introduce a video-on-demand subscription service soon (for example, Netflix and Prime Video) which would feature ‘non-woke’ entertainment programming, news, podcasts, and more.

The news comes months after the former US President was banned from Twitter and Facebook.

In a press release, “We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced. This is unacceptable,” said Trump while taking a dig at the Big Tech companies. “I am excited to send out my first TRUTH on TRUTH Social very soon. TMTG was founded with a mission to give a voice to all. I’m excited to soon begin sharing my thoughts on TRUTH Social and to fight back against Big Tech.”

On the website, TRUTH Social says that it is a social platform that “encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology.”

TRUTH Social will be available in beta in November for “invited guests.” Full roll-out of the new social media platform is expected in the first quarter of 2022. For those who want to join the waitlist, they can head over to TRUTH Social and sign up using their name and email address.

Source: Trump Media and Technology Group

Via: BBC, Engadget




