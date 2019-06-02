Justice Department preparing Google antitrust investigation

The Department of Justice is preparing an antitrust probe of Google, according to unnamed sources cited by the Wall Street Journal and Washington Post. Google has already been subject to several similar investigations, and fines, in the European Union, leading to the separation of Chrome and Search from Android.

Engadget reports that there was a similar investigation in 2011 conducted by the FTC (Federal Trade Commission) that ended in a settlement and Google’s promise to change its policies. Details are vague at the moment regarding what exactly is it that will be scrutinized, but this is the first time that the Department of Justice is taking the lead in an investigation like this.

On the other hand, CNBC reports that the investigation “will touch on web search and other parts of Google”. The report also comes in the middle of a public debate on whether big tech companies should be broken up.