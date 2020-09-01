Samsung has today shed more light on its latest foldable device – the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G – during its Unpacked Part 2 event. The phone comes with a host of notable upgrades such as a larger cover display, a 120Hz inner foldable display with UTG layer, upgraded hinge design, faster chipset, better camera hardware, and a lot more.

The design has been reworked quite extensively, good for the most part actually because there is an unsightly camera bump at the back a la the Galaxy Note20 Ultra. The most notable aesthetic upgrade is, of course, the display. The Galaxy Z Fold2 5G’s inner display now has a small hole-punch instead of the huge notch we saw on its predecessor. Plus, it now runs at a silky smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

But is it just the inner display that offers some 120Hz refresh rate magic, or does the outer cover display also get the high refresh rate upgrade? Well, the answer is NO. Samsung is limiting 120Hz refresh rate to the inner foldable panel, while the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G’s outer display runs at only 60Hz refresh rate.

As for the panel itself, it measures 6.3-inch diagonally and is of the Super AMOLED type, which means you can expect vivid colors and deep blacks. The HDR10+ certified panel has a resolution 2,260 x 816 pixels and has an aspect ratio of 25:9. It has a cetrally-positioned hole-punch at the top in line with the company’s Infinity-O design language, which is much better than the thick bezels on its predecessor.