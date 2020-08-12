Samsung Galaxy Note20 series is one of the most firepower-heavy smartphones out there, and with the S Pen and a ton of productivity features at its disposal, it is arguably the most capable Android smartphone in the company’s lineup. So, does the Galaxy Note20 offer support for 5G – a must-have trait for all modern flagships that have arrived so far in 2020. Well, the answer is yes. Samsung’s latest flagship is 5G-ready.

In fact, the Galaxy Note20 supports dual-mode (Standalone + Non Standalone) 5G and can latch on to both sub-6GHz and the faster mmWave networks. Additionally, the Galaxy Note20 Ultra also supports the Ultra Wide Band 5G network if your carrier offers it. Talking about the specific 5G bands it can latch on to, T-Mobile’s product page for the Galaxy Note20 lists support for Band n41, n71, n260, and n261.

And in case you’re wondering, 5G support on the Galaxy Note20 is facilitated by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X55 5G modem-RF system (only on the Snapdragon 865+ variant of the device) which is claimed to deliver a peak download and upload speeds of 7.5Gbps and 3Gbps respectively. Plus, it also enables support for global 5G multi-SIM mode and employs the Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) technology.

Listed below are the specs of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X55 5G modem:

Chipset : Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 Modem-RF System

: Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 Modem-RF System 5G Spectrum : Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS), mmWave, sub-6 GHz

: Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS), mmWave, sub-6 GHz 5G mmWave specs : 800 MHz bandwidth, 8 carriers, 2×2 MIMO

: 800 MHz bandwidth, 8 carriers, 2×2 MIMO 5G sub-6 GHz specs : 200 MHz bandwidth, 4×4 MIMO

: 200 MHz bandwidth, 4×4 MIMO 5G Peak Download Speed : 7.5 Gbps

: 7.5 Gbps 5G Peak Upload Speed : 3 Gbps

: 3 Gbps Multi-SIM features : Global 5G multi-SIM

: Global 5G multi-SIM Performance Enhancement Technologies: Qualcomm 5G PowerSave, Qualcomm Smart Transmit technology, Qualcomm Wideband Envelope Tracking, and Qualcomm Signal Boost adaptive antenna tuning.

In the meanwhile, check out my colleague Joshua Vergara’s experience of the Galaxy Note20 Ultra after spending 24-hours with it in the video above. And if you are yet to have a close look at the new Galaxy Note20 duo, check out Pocketnow’s hands-on video below and feast your eyes upon the new flagships: