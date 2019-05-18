Does the OnePlus 7 Pro settle? | #PNWeekly 358

The OnePlus 7 Pro is finally here but we ponder how the Pixel 3a might have changed our perception of the ‘Never Settle’ mentality. Even then, a new challenger arrives with plenty of high specs but even less of the cost in the ASUS Zenfone 6. TK Bay of XDA and David Imel of Android Authority return to the podcast stage with Joshua Vergara trying to keep all the audio and technical problems at bay!

It’s all ahead on the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch our YouTube companion video recorded on May 17 or check out the audio version through Apple, Google, Spotify, our RSS and wherever you get your podcasts. Talk back live while you’re watching the show on Twitter with #PNWeekly and shoot feedback to the hosts at [email protected]!

Produced and hosted by

Joshua Vergara

Guests

TK Bay (XDA)

David Imel (Android Authority)

The show

Music provided by Argofox:

Minerva – Bloom

youtu.be/hUVq-aq6aVI