Face ID is a facial recognition system created and developed by Apple. This feature was first included in the iPhone X, and it started a trend in the smartphone world. It can be found in the latest Apple devices, but unfortunately, it isn’t a feature you will find in the new iPhone SE.

The latest iPhone SE has a design that resembles the iPhone 8 in almost every way. The main difference is the placement of the Apple logo on the back. Now, let’s remember, the iPhone 8 didn’t include facial recognition as one of its features; instead, we have Touch ID. In other words, the new iPhone SE lacks Face ID, but it includes Touch ID, which is another type of biometric identification that will let you unlock your device with your fingerprint. With this, Apple is giving its customers the chance to choose between Face ID or Touch ID in their devices.

If you really feel like you need Face ID in your new iPhone, your best choice may be the iPhone 11 or the iPhone XR. The iPhone 11, priced at $699, is $300 more expensive than the iPhone SE, but it will give you a dual camera, more color options, and the same Apple A13 Bionic chip inside. The iPhone XR, on the other hand, can be yours for $599. You get a single camera just like the SE, more colors to choose from, but you get Face ID. Unfortunately, its processor is the Apple A12 Bionic, so you may want to think over which are your priorities.