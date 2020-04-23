The second-generation iPhone SE was launched on April 15. While it features the latest A13 Bionic chipset, the design it sports is pretty old by 2020 standards. It comes equipped with big bezels on the top and bottom. The iPhone SE is essentially an iPhone 8 with iPhone 11’s internals.

The iPhone 8 design language also means Apple got enough room to put the fingerprint sensor on its latest budget iPhone. iPhone SE features a second-generation Touch ID fingerprint sensor. However, it lacks the FaceID biometric unlock option. The Touch ID button is protected by a layer of sapphire glass to keep scratches at bay. For reference, the iPhone 6s and later include 2nd generation Touch ID components.

The iPhone SE features a 4.7-inch display surrounded by bezels on the top and bottom. It comes with a Home button that also houses the Touch ID biometric authentication. The Retina HD display comes equipped with a 1334×750-pixel resolution at 326 PPI, which is claimed to hit 625 nits max brightness.

However, the screen real estate doesn’t explain the form factor. While iPhone SE’s display is more compact, the phone itself measures 5.44-inches in height and 2.64-inches in width. The phone is made using aerospace-grade aluminum and glass. It comes with IP67 certification, which means it can handle accidental liquid spills and dust particles fairly well.

The phone comes in black, white, and the customary (PRODUCT)RED shade. Further, there are no colorful options like the iPhone XR. Moreover, the iPhone SE is compatible with Qi-certified wireless chargers and also supports fast-charging courtesy of the 18W charger, which ensures that the battery can be juiced up halfway through in just 30 minutes. However, you’ll have to purchase the fast charger separately.

iPhone SE price

The iPhone SE’s base 64GB model costs $399, the 128GB variant will retail at $449, while the 256GB version will cost $549. Starting April 24, it will be available from retail outlets, Apple Authorized Resellers, and major carriers in over 40 countries. In India, the iPhone SE price in India starts at Rs 42,500.