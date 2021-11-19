Does the Galaxy Z Fold 3 offer dual SIM?

The third-generation device in its Z Fold Series, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, brings refinements to its predecessor, making for a robust device perfect for power users trying to tackle tasks as quickly as possible. And, over the last few years, Dual SIM functionality has become a feature that most people are on the lookout for when buying a phone. So does the Galaxy Z Fold 3 feature support for Dual SIM? The answer to this question is yes, although availability does defer according to the region of purchase.

Z Fold 3 features two nano-SIM slots and an eSIM, but only two of these can be in use at once. Unfortunately, the US version of the device has only a single-slot tray and no eSIM support.

Nevertheless, the Z Fold 3 is a stellar piece of hardware. It retails for $1800, a price lower than its predecessor, and offers improvements in most aspects. The body is more durable than before due to a better material that Samsung calls Armor Aluminium and its IPX8 certification. The 6.2-inch display on the outside now refreshes at 120Hz, while the inner 7.6-inch panel features a more durable screen protector and attempts to offer a full-screen experience with an under-display camera. It now also supports the SPen, although, you will need to buy the Fold Edition or Pro variant of the accessory. And handling the processing on the device is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888, supported by 12GB of RAM, 256 or 512GB of internal storage, and a 4400mAh battery. To learn more about it, check out our detailed summary.

