Does the Galaxy Z Flip 3 work with Samsung Dex?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 are smartphones that house one of the most powerful processors available on the market in a folding form factor. One that has been catching steam due to its ability to deliver performance for productivity while maintaining a compact footprint. Samsung Dex is one such feature out of the Korean OEM bag of tricks that can help make for a great experience, and while its availability on the Fold 3 is confirmed, does its smaller brethren the Z Flip 3 feature Samsung Dex?

Unfortunately, although the Z Flip 3 shares most of its internals with the Z Fold 3, it does not feature Samsung Dex. While the small folding phone is built for the masses and is likely to be a fashion statement, we believe the omission of this feature is an oversight.

For those unaware, Samsung Dex is a feature that allows your smartphone to emulate a desktop-like experience by adding windows for applications, a taskbar, and the ability to use an external mouse and keyboard with ease.

The ability to expand the canvas of your smartphone onto a larger screen is a great feature and might be worth the while for those looking to get some light work done when on the move. The Z Flip 3 also features a USB C 3.1 port, so it's very likely the decision is one made to push power users towards the larger foldable. Nevertheless, the Flip is no slouch and might be the perfect phone to mark your entry into the world of foldables. To learn more, make sure to check out our one-month later review on YouTube.

Now, if Samsung Dex is a must-have for you, and you've decided to pick up a Z Fold 3 for yourself, make sure to check out our summary of its features and our compilation of the best deals and cases for the device.