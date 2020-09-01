One of the key talking points about the Galaxy Note20 Ultra, which was not just about its beastly specs, was support for wireless DeX mode. What this means is you longer need a DeX cable, HDMI cable, or any other peripheral to cast your phone’s UI on a larger display like a monitor or TV. Since its debut, DeX has come a long way from requiring a separate dock to now doing everything without any cables or ports.

While the Galaxy Note20 Ultra served as the launch platform for wireless DeX, you must be wondering whether the uber-expensive Galaxy Z Fold2 5G supports the new technology? Lucky for you (provided you were gonna splurge on the device in the first place), the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G supports wireless DeX, complete with all the software tricks. You can read more about DeX’s capabilities and how to connect it with your smart TV on Samsung’s official guide here.

All you need is your smartphone and Miracast support on your TV, and you’re good to go, as long as both the devices are connected to the same wireless network. DeX allows you to essentially turn your smartphone or tablet into a computing experience by moving the UI experience to a larger screen, and with wireless DeX, the process is now less of a hassle.