Apple announced the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models at its Wonderlust event in September 2023. The devices bring many exciting changes, with Dynamic Island and USB-C ports standard across all models. But you might be wondering whether Apple has changed its thoughts on using the eSIM-only approach with the iPhone 15 series, and we're here to answer that question.

But to give you some context, in 2022, Apple removed the physical SIM card slot from the U.S. version of the iPhone 14 series devices. It meant getting onto a cellular network needed users to switch to an eSIM. But if you purchased the phones anywhere outside the U.S., you would find a SIM tray along the left-side edge.

For the iPhone 15 series, the story remains the same. Models made for the U.S. will depend on eSIM-only cellular connections with no physical slot available. If you want a version with a physical SIM slot, you must import your device and miss out on mmWave 5G support. The latter isn't likely to be a pain point, at least as much as the former.

How to get an eSIM for your iPhone 15 series device?

Now, if you're buying an iPhone 15 in the United States, your smartphone will be able to get an eSIM provisioned via two primary methods; we've listed these below:

eSIM Carrier Activation : With this method, your carrier will assign an eSIM to your new iPhone at the time of purchase. You can also call your carrier for an eSIM after you've set up your iPhone.

: With this method, your carrier will assign an eSIM to your new iPhone at the time of purchase. You can also call your carrier for an eSIM after you've set up your iPhone. eSIM Quick Transfer: If the carrier you're using supports eSIM Quick Transfer, you can shift your phone number from your previous iPhone to the new one without contacting your carrier. It will also support converting your physical SIM to an eSIM.

If the above two methods don't work, you must visit your carrier, as they'll share a scannable QR code or use a proprietary application to complete the setup.