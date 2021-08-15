We heard several rumors of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 supporting the S Pen, but we had no concrete proof until Samsung confirmed it in late July. Samsung has officially revealed that Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes with a few familiar features that we have seen in the Galaxy Note series. That’s not all; alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung has also revealed the Galaxy Watch 4 series. We have created a guide for you to find the best Galaxy Watch 4 bands and even compared the Galaxy Watch 4 with the Apple Watch 6 to help you decide which is worth buying.

Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 support the S Pen?

Yes, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 supports both the S Pen Pro and the S Pen Fold Edition, which is specifically made for the foldable device. In late July, Dr. TM Roh, President, and Head of Mobile Communications Business of Samsung Electronics has officially confirmed that the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold3 flagship will support the S Pen functionality. On August 11, Samsung has officially unveiled the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and announced that it’s the first foldable smartphone to support the S Pen functionality.

Which S Pen does the Galaxy Z Fold 3 support?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 supports both the S Pen Pro stylus and the S Pen Fold Edition, which Samsung has created specifically for the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Both devices offer similar features and functionality, but there are a few differences between the two.

The S Pen Pro can be used with other Galaxy devices such as the Galaxy Tab and Galaxy Book. On the other hand, the S Pen Fold Edition is made just for the Fold, and it features Air Commands, off-screen memos, and other similar features that you’re already used to seeing in the Galaxy Note lineup. The S Pen Pro also has device switching capabilities using a switch on the actual S Pen. It also has on-board memory that allows you to copy and paste between applicable devices.

To help you compare the two styluses, the S Pen Pro weighs 14 grams, while the S Pen Fold Edition weighs only 8 grams. Both are optimized to work well and support the Galaxy Z Fold 3, although picking up the S Pen Fold Edition may be a better option since it’s designed to be used on the Z Fold 3. If you need multi-device support, the S Pen Pro is an excellent choice.

Is the S Pen included with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in the box?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will only come with a USB-C to USB-C cable that can be used for charging and transferring files. Both the S Pen Pro and the S Pen Fold Edition will have to be purchased separately. The S Pen Pro costs $99.99, while the S Pen Fold Edition will go for $44.99.

