Does the Galaxy Watch 4 work with iPhone?

Announced at Samsung Unpacked at the beginning of Q3 2021, the Galaxy Watch 4 offers the most significant software change to the wearable since the first Galaxy Watch shipped in 2018. It now comes with WearOS 3 layered with OneUI Watch, which has elements derived from TizenOS. While users will notice a layer of familiarity, the wearable is quite different, especially on the compatibility front. As it no longer works with iPhone and needs Android ones to have Google Mobile Services.

So, iPhone users who want more customizability on their smartwatch or prefer having a rounded watch face will have to look for other options. We recommend checking out Mobvoi's TicWatch Watch Pro 3.

And as mentioned earlier, Android devices will need Google Mobile Services and Android 6.0 or later and 1.5GB of RAM. Users of Android Go and those who own Huawei phones will need to look at alternate options.

To give you a brief on the wearable, it features Samsung's Exynos W920 Processor, which is responsible for managing all sorts of tasks and controlling the BioActive Sensor, which can measure optical heart rate and run an electric heart and bioelectrical impedance analysis. All of these combine to provide users with ECG readings, Blood Oxygen Saturation levels, Blood Pressure, and body composition, including metrics like BMI. Galaxy Watch 4 is already available in the market and has a retail price of $249 for its 40mm version. To learn more about it, check out our detailed summary.

Now, some of Galaxy Watch 4's health-based features are also exclusive to Samsung Galaxy smartphones, including the all-new foldables, the Z Flip 3, and Z Fold 3. If you've been interested in these devices for a while now and would like to learn more about them, I recommend reading Jaime Rivera's one-month later review and also our deals and cases collection for it.