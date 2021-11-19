Does the Galaxy Watch 4 have a rotating bezel?

The Galaxy Watch 4, announced in August, replaced the Galaxy Watch Active 2 and undercut its launch price by $50. At $249, the new default wearable by Samsung packs in the most expansive health-based hardware the OEM has ever shipped. It also means there's more information than ever in the hands of the user, and a way to navigate the myriad of screens presented has been Samsung's rotating bezel mechanism, so does the Galaxy Watch 4 feature one too?

The answer here is, while the Galaxy Watch 4 does not have a physically rotating bezel, it instead uses a capacitive one that helps navigate the user interface.

Focussing a little more on the physical aspects of the wearable, the Galaxy Watch 4 is available in two case sizes, 40mm and 44mm, made from aluminum. These house OLED displays coming in at 1.2 inches and 1.4 inches, respectively. And also feature always-on capability. For performance, Samsung is packing in a 5nm processor, called the Exynos W920, and pairs it with 1.5GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage. These internal factors are shared between Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic -- the more expensive variant with a physically rotating bezel.

