Does the Galaxy Watch 4 have NFC: Google Pay, Samsung Pay, and more
The development of contactless payments has added a level of convenience that we guarantee many appreciate. On the surface, its user experience is so seamless because of Near Field Communication (or NFC), which enables devices to exchange information over a short distance -- a few centimeters. The addition or rather the expansion of using these features on our smartwatches only cements their usefulness. So does Samsung's latest Galaxy Watch 4 have NFC, and can it use it to make payments?
Yes, the base $249 variant of the Galaxy Watch 4 does feature NFC alongside WiFi and Bluetooth; consumers can also purchase an LTE-enabled version which starts at $299.
On Galaxy Watch 4, NFC's primary use scenario is to make use of your watch as a mode of payment. To do this, you can use Google Pay or the pre-installed Samsung Pay application. Though the latter is limited in terms of regions supported, hence installing Google Pay will be worth your while.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
The Galaxy Watch 4 is the Android-based wearable to get if you're looking for a device with a host of features at an affordable price.
Countries in which Galaxy Watch 4 supports Google Pay
- Australia
- Austria
- Belgium
- Brazil
- Bulgaria
- Canada
- Chile
- Croatia
- Czechia
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Hong Kong
- Hungary
- Ireland
- Italy
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- New Zealand
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Russia
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Taiwan
- Ukraine
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
- United States
Countries in which Galaxy Watch 4 supports Samsung Pay
- Australia
- Brazil
- Canada
- China
- France
- Germany
- Hong Kong
- India
- Italy
- Malaysia
- Puerto Rico
- Russia
- Singapore
- South Africa
- South Korea
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Taiwan
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
- United States
- Vietnam
