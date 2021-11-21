Does the Galaxy Watch 4 have NFC: Google Pay, Samsung Pay, and more

The development of contactless payments has added a level of convenience that we guarantee many appreciate. On the surface, its user experience is so seamless because of Near Field Communication (or NFC), which enables devices to exchange information over a short distance -- a few centimeters. The addition or rather the expansion of using these features on our smartwatches only cements their usefulness. So does Samsung's latest Galaxy Watch 4 have NFC, and can it use it to make payments?

Yes, the base $249 variant of the Galaxy Watch 4 does feature NFC alongside WiFi and Bluetooth; consumers can also purchase an LTE-enabled version which starts at $299.

On Galaxy Watch 4, NFC's primary use scenario is to make use of your watch as a mode of payment. To do this, you can use Google Pay or the pre-installed Samsung Pay application. Though the latter is limited in terms of regions supported, hence installing Google Pay will be worth your while.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 The Galaxy Watch 4 is the Android-based wearable to get if you're looking for a device with a host of features at an affordable price.

Countries in which Galaxy Watch 4 supports Google Pay

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brazil

Bulgaria

Canada

Chile

Croatia

Czechia

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hong Kong

Hungary

Ireland

Italy

Latvia

Lithuania

New Zealand

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Russia

Singapore

Slovakia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

Ukraine

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

United States

Countries in which Galaxy Watch 4 supports Samsung Pay

Australia

Brazil

Canada

China

France

Germany

Hong Kong

India

Italy

Malaysia

Puerto Rico

Russia

Singapore

South Africa

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

United States

Vietnam

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3, the folding phone for the masses, also supports payments via NFC. To learn more about why the device could be worth consideration, check out Pocketnow's one month later review, and if the flippy phone does pique your interest, give our deals guide and case compilation a look.