This year at Samsung Unpacked, we saw the Korean OEM add two new wearables to its portfolio of wellness devices, the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic. With starting prices of $249 and $349 respectively, these new smartwatches bring a host of new wellness features, a version of WearOS co-developed by Samsung and Google, and a lot of value for interested buyers. But for those who want to draw more usage from their smartwatch and possibly ditch their phones for fitness activities, Samsung also sells LTE variants with eSIMs. These start at $299 for the Watch 4 and $399 for the Watch 4 Classic.

You can now buy these from a variety of retailers including the official Samsung website, Best Buy, and Amazon, amongst many others.

An eSIM is an embedded component on a device that allows you to connect to a telecom network without the need to insert a physical SIM card. To be able to make standalone calls and send text messages from your Galaxy Watch 4, you’ll have to initially pair it with an eligible Android phone running Android 6.0 or later. It will also need a separate cellular plan.

But Samsung includes some warnings, the first of which insists on confirming the functionality of such features with your carrier, as they may not support it. Secondly, standalone functions will be limited if the paired phone is switched off or disconnected from a wireless network.

